Life in jail for man who stabbed former girlfriend to death in parking lot

A KwaZulu-Natal man who stabbed to death his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Gateway shopping mall in August last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Durban high court.

Judge Jacqueline Henriques said she had been left unimpressed with arguments put forward on behalf of Siphamandla Khumalo by the defence in mitigation of the sentence, labelling the arguments as self-serving.

“Khumalo was untruthful. He had difficulty answering questions, and his answers would come after long pauses. He played with his jacket and chewed on something,” said Henriques.

On Tuesday the state had argued that convicted killer Khumalo, 34, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Nomfundo Msibi more than 22 times in the parking lot of Durban's Gateway shopping mall in August last year had not shown remorse but had instead given a halfhearted apology at the tail end of the trial.