Minister Motsoaledi to withdraw ban on sales of cannabis-infused foodstuff

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the regulations which prohibited the sale, importation and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

In a statement, it said President Cyril Ramaphosa had affirmed his support for more stakeholder consultation and public participation on the formulation of new regulations that will limit health risk and the negative affect of foodstuffs containing cannabis and hemp, particularly on minors.

On March 7, the minister published the regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act). The regulations banned the import, manufacture and sale of any food products containing cannabis or its derivatives. This includes components from the cannabis sativa plant such as hemp seed oil, hemp flour and cannabis-infused drinks.

“In briefing the president, the minister of health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, expressed concern about unregulated imported foodstuffs flooding the South African market containing hemp and cannabis,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

He said in light of further stakeholder consultations, Motsoaledi will withdraw the regulations.

“The department of health will continue to consult broadly before publishing the revised regulations.”

