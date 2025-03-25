Missile aimed at me hit the wrong person, says taxi boss
Former SAA board member appears in EL court on multiple charges
A prominent Eastern Cape taxi boss and businessman has broken his silence about alleged links between his arrest last week and that of former SAA board member Ntombiyakhe Kwinana, alleging that Kwinana was unfairly arrested in Gauteng last week due to her close association with him. ..
