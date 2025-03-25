News

Missile aimed at me hit the wrong person, says taxi boss

Former SAA board member appears in EL court on multiple charges

Premium
By ASANDA NINI and MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 25 March 2025

A prominent Eastern Cape taxi boss and businessman has broken his silence about alleged links between his arrest last week and that of former SAA board member Ntombiyakhe Kwinana, alleging that Kwinana was unfairly arrested in Gauteng last week due to her close association with him. ..

