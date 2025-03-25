Severe storms have battered parts of the Eastern Cape, leaving widespread destruction in their wake.
The Elundini, Senqu, Walter Sisulu, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi and Great Kei local municipalities as well as the Chris Hani and Amathole district municipalities have been severely affected.
On Tuesday, Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said infrastructure had been severely damaged.
The organisation has been inundated with calls for help.
“Electricity has been cut off in certain areas, roads have been washed away and water treatment plants have been affected,” Sablay said.
Residents had been injured, homes flattened and families left vulnerable to the harsh weather.
“The affected areas are vast, with road damage making it logistically impossible to access,” Sablay said.
Despite the challenges, Gift of the Givers teams were on the ground in the Joe Gqabi district municipality, delivering emergency aid to affected families.
Disaster management teams were assessing the damage, while Gift of the Givers worked closely with the Eastern Cape provincial government and local disaster risk management teams to co-ordinate relief efforts.
Severe storms cause destruction in parts of Eastern Cape
