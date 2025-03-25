One suspect has been arrested and two people have been taken in for questioning after the murders of community patrollers at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu, who is visiting the area on Tuesday, said the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm which has been sent for ballistics tests.
The patrollers were ambushed, shot and burnt during an altercation with a group of individuals in the early hours on Saturday.
Mchunu said the death toll has risen to six after two people succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Four people died at the scene. Six people survived, some of whom are receiving treatment in hospital.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said officers from the provincial and district serious and violent crime investigation team are handling the investigation.
Soshanguve murders: Arrest made as death toll rises to six
