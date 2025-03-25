State witness in Joshlin Smith kidnapping case faces grilling

Key state witness Lourentia Lombaard told the court she did not assist in the search for missing Joshlin Smith, not because she knew the plan, but because Smith’s mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith did not pay her share of the R20,000.
Lombaard, a former co-accused in the trafficking and kidnapping trial in Saldanha Bay, sat in the witness stand during cross-examination by attorney Nobahle Mkabayi, representing Smith's co-accused Steveno van Rhyn.
Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and Van Rhyn are charged with the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin.
The court previously heard that Lombaard had occasionally asked a woman who lived near her boyfriend’s home to look after their two children.
Mkabayi questioned the witness about why she did not ask that woman to look after her children to assist in the search for Joshlin. Lombaard said she did not ask the woman and stayed at home with her children while the search was under way.
“Did you not see the search as important?” Mkabayi asked. Lombaard answered that it was important.
Mkabayi then asked if it was important, why Lombaard had not made an effort to help. Lombaard replied she knew the search was senseless based on her evidence that Joshlin was sold to a sangoma for R20,000 and was told by the girl’s mother that she would receive R1,000.
Lombaard did not part take in the search because she did not get her share.
Lombaard previously told the court that on February 19 2024, she went to Kelly’s house in the early hours of the morning to inquire about the plan and told the court that Van Rhyn was present.
However, during cross-examination, Mkabayi said her client stated that he was not there that morning.
“Are you sure you saw Steveno, if you saw him why didn’t Boeta see him? Steveno’s plea explanation said he went to Kelly and Boeta’s home around 1pm and his plea is supported by Boeta’s plea that said [Van Rhyn] was there in the afternoon,” said Mkabayi.
She said that Kelly’s son stated in his affidavit that he did not see Steveno at their home, but Lombaard argued that he was there. “The only person [the boy] mentioned in the affidavit is aunty Renz, I’m assuming you are aunty Renz, if Steveno was there in the afternoon why didn’t he say that?”
Prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel objected to Mkabayi’s admission and the court heard that the minor boy had given two affidavits and in the second affidavit he mentioned that Van Rhyn was at their home.
Mkabayi then told Lombaard that she was lying as Van Rhyn was not offered money and was not present in the discussion about how the money would be divided.
Mkabayi also questioned if Lombaard had overheard the conversation between Smith and Appollis about receiving the money from the sangoma, why she was offered R1,000 and Van Rhyn R1,200.
Mkabayi then asked Lombaard if she implicated Van Rhyn in this case because she testified on Monday that she had not sat in his company because “he did not look right” and because he started rumours that Lombaard’s boyfriend, Ayanda Letoni, allegedly sold Joshlin as he had financial troubles.
Lombaard said despite her being angry at Van Rhyn for starting the rumour, she had no ill intention to implicate him.
The court previously heard that before 2pm on February 19, Joshlin came to Lombaard’s home and she fed her and her two children.
“When you made the food at that time you had already accepted the offer of R1,000 ... How could you even look at Joshlin knowing very well that she is your ticket to R1,000?” questioned Mkabayi. Lombaard stated she did not have a comment to the question.
Attorney Rinesh Sivnarain, representing Smith, cross-examined Lombaard on her relationship with his client. The court heard that they often shared personal information with each other, they sometimes had quarrels and if either of them had money they would spend it with the other.
Lombaard said they had fallouts, however, they trusted each other and if Letoni was drunk, Lombaard would sleep at Kelly’s home and she would often give her food if she asked.
However, during her evidence the court heard that Smith was often rude to Lombaard and said the reasoning could be because Appollis had told her Smith suspected that he had an affair with Lombaard.
The court adjourned earlier than scheduled as the witness became lightheaded and needed medical attention.
The trial will continue on Wednesday.
