Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA
Leo Brent Bozell III heads the US Agency for Global Media, which owns the government-backed media house Voice of America
US President Donald Trump has nominated a conservative activist and father to one of an estimated 1,600 people charged with storming the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as the new US ambassador to South Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.