Case against me is ‘frivolous and invalid’, former SAA board member tells court
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana has described the state’s criminal charges levelled against her which include extortion and malicious damage to property as “frivolous and invalid”.
Kwinana, 61, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning for her formal bail application.
This follows her high-profile arrest at her Centurion home more than a week ago. She has been in police custody since March 17.
Kwinana took the stand for the first time in front of East London magistrate Luthando Screetch.
During her testimony, Kwinana said she was dumbfounded how the state would be able to prove the extortion charge as she claimed she had an agreement with her tenants at the Ebhongweni farm.
“Had the NPA investigated, they would know they agreed to pay, we had an agreement.
“When we talked to the community, they were made to understand that rates had gone up and we needed assistance, we then agreed on the amounts, I don’t know how the extortion will be proved,” she said.
With the state opposed to bail, Kwinana’s attorney, Zama Somahela, argued his client was not a flight risk as her passport was in the possession of the state.
This is due to Kwinana’s pending case of failure to disclose business interest with an auditing company during her time at SAA.
She is out on R20,000 bail.
“I am out on bail and I haven’t breached any conditions and I am a law-abiding citizen,” Kwinana said.
The Pretoria-based attorney who took to the witness state before lunch, alleged Kwinana had been manhandled by about 15 police officers during the time of her arrest.
An Ebhongweni tenant, Nonkosazana Mpafa, continues with her testimony on Wednesday afternoon.
