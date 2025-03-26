Far more extortion cases than reported due to threats, committee hears
Parliament’s portfolio committee on police believes the number of extortion cases reported to police is far lower than what is happening on the ground, with people threatened with death if they speak out. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.