News

Far more extortion cases than reported due to threats, committee hears

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 26 March 2025

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police believes the number of extortion cases reported to police is far lower than what is happening on the ground, with people  threatened with death if they speak out. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judicial orders against Trump ‘a dangerous trend’: Speaker Johnson
BMW X3 South African media launch