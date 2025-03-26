It’s been more than a month and we haven’t been paid: Senqu municipality mayor criticised for delayed payment to caterer

A recent dispute between Elundini Caterers and local leadership has sparked outrage on social media, with the caterer, Amanda Mitzie Saka, calling out the ANC for failing to settle an outstanding payment for services rendered for a party rally.
Saka, from Elundini Caterers, expressed her frustration in a public post, revealing her company had provided catering for an ANC rally but had yet to be paid, despite the event taking place more than a month ago.
According to Saka, ANC Joe Gqabi regional chairperson Nomvuyo Mposelwa had been unresponsive to multiple attempts to resolve the issue.
“We catered for the ANC rally and the Joe Gqabi regional chairperson Mposelwa is saying akhomali [there’s no money], it’s been more than a month and Elundini Caterers haven’t been paid. All we got was ignorance and a bad attitude. We are exhausted by all of this. It’s frustrating to receive such treatment from leaders, especially women. All we want is our money that we worked for,” she said.
Saka expressed her disappointment in the manner in which the situation was handled, particularly the lack of direct communication from Mposelwa.
“We have recordings of her saying ikhona imali [there is money] but now ayisekho [there’s no money]. My problem is with the treatment we received from Mposelwa from the beginning. The lack of transparency and truth, that's my issue.”
The caterer emphasised her company had reached out multiple times with no response, only to later find out about the chairperson's position through a Facebook post.
“It’s insane that there’s a Facebook statement being issued. Why is she not replying to us directly? We reached out to her multiple times with no response — but when it’s Facebook she knows how to communicate.”
In response to the allegations, Mposelwa addressed the issue on Facebook, acknowledging the challenges surrounding the delayed payment.
“As the regional chairperson of the ANC in Joe Gqabi, I am aware of the challenges regarding the nonpayment/delayed payment to Elundini Caterers for the ANC birthday celebrations held last month in Nqanqarhu,” wrote Mposelwa in the Facebook post.
“I take this matter seriously and assure our caterers we are attending to the matter, working with the provincial ANC leadership. We value their services and understand the ANC is trying within its limited resources and we cannot undermine them. As an organisation, we apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate the patience.”
Despite the apology, Saka and others felt the issue had not been adequately addressed, with many questioning the adequacy of the public response.
“Why wasn’t this dealt with properly from the start? There was no direct conversation. We are the ones who have been chasing for updates, yet she chose to go public on social media,” said Saka.
The situation sparked a wide range of comments from the public on social media platforms such as X. Many offered advice to other businesses working with politicians, based on their own experiences with nonpayment or delayed payments.
Desire Tablai commented: “With the ANC you should take 60% or more upfront and everything in writing with two signatures and a witness. They don't even have money to pay salaries, so why honour an invoice?”
Phillip Cwazibe echoed this sentiment, adding: “They don't pay. Should have asked for an upfront 50% deposit.”
Another comment from Sandile Mlangeni offered a cautionary note to businesses considering working with politicians: “Never do business with politicians unless they pay you first, especially catering. It's either they don't pay you or they'll pay after three years.”
