KZN arts MEC expresses shock at gunning down by cops of radio DJ

KwaZulu-Natal sport, arts and culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula has expressed shock at the killing of Intokozo FM presenter Nkosinathi Biyela in a shoot-out with police.

Biyela was among four suspects gunned down when a red VW Polo in which they were travelling was intercepted by police in Duffs Road along Dumisani Makhaye Drive in KwaMashu on Thursday.

“The entire arts, cultural and creative industry sectors is a gem poorer. Biyela's passing finds the province of KwaZulu-Natal at a low point as it still trying to pick itself up after the passing of radio giants,” said Khawula.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza, the suspects had opened fire when they saw the police and the police retaliated.

“During the shoot-out, three suspects were fatally wounded. A search in the vicinity of the crime scene led to the discovery of the body of the fourth suspect who had attempted to flee but had sustained gunshot wounds,” said Magwaza.