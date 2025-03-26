News

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard continues in Joshlin Smith kidnapping case

By TimesLIVE - 26 March 2025

The cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard, the key state witness in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Wednesday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

Lombaard told the court on Tuesday she did not assist in the search for missing Joshlin, not because she knew the plan, but because Smith’s mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith did not pay her her share of the R20,000. 

