'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' asks lawyer

Raquel “Kelly” Smith’s legal representative on Wednesday challenged her neighbour's testimony that she had “sold” her daughter Joshlin to a sangoma for money.
Lourentia Lombaard was initially a co-accused but turned state witness to testify against Smith in the trafficking and kidnapping trial in the high court in Saldanha Bay.
Attorney Rinesh Sivnarain quizzed Lombaard on why she had not raised the alarm with police if she knew of the purported plan to harm a child.
The court previously heard that on February 19 2024 a search was launched for Joshlin after Smith reported her missing and police went to Lombaard’s home to ask questions. Lombaard said she and her boyfriend Ayanda Letoni were angry that Smith and her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis had brought the officers to her house.
On February 20, a statement was taken from Lombaard, a confession was taken in March and a 204 confession was taken from her in October.
Sivnarain asked why Smith would have asked her employer, Carlien Ziggers for R200 when she went to work on February 19.
“Would you agree if she had this money [from the sangoma] then she would not have borrowed money from Ziggers?”
Lombaard responded that she did not agree and stood by her testimony that Smith sold her daughter.
Sivnarain said Smith “denies there was any planning with regards to this offence”. She did not meet a woman and was not given money. She did not tell Lombaard she sold her daughter, did not pack a cooler bag with Joshlin’s clothing, did not participate in any discussion of a time as to when Joshlin would be dropped off or that she would give Lombaard money.
“Kelly is going to deny everything you say about her involvement in these offences.”
The trial continues.
