Vincent Park mall in East London was thrown into chaos on Thursday morning when a group of suspected robbers, allegedly brandishing firearms, were spotted.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that police had been dispatched to the mall.
“This is a live crime scene,” she said.
“Police are still on the scene.
“Information will be provided in due course.”
Gantana could not confirm rumours of an armed robbery at Dennis Collins Jewellers, saying she was still waiting for a report on the incident.
Video footage seen by the Dispatch shows smashed glass at the jewellery store.
Sources said about 10 armed suspects allegedly made off with gold jewellery, chains and expensive watches.
Details remained sketchy at the time of publication.
This is a developing story.
BREAKING | Police descend on Vincent Park mall after suspected armed robbery
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
