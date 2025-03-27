A former APLA cadre who was convicted of an attack at the Highgate Hotel a year after the massacre, has told the court he bears no knowledge of the May 1 1993 shooting.
The witness, who cannot be named after making a request to the court, was testifying on Tuesday in the inquest held at the special tribunal court to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the massacre.
The massacre claimed the lives of five patrons — Royce Wheeler, 46, Derek Whitfield, 42, Stanley Hacking, 65, Deon Harris, 26, and Douglas Gates, 56.
Seven survivors — Neville Beling, Karl Weber, William Baling, Megan Boucher, Nkosinathi Gontshi, Doreen Rossouw and Charles Bodington sustained life-altering injuries.
Gunmen opened fire on patrons at the hotel in East London.
“I would be lying if I said I knew who was involved,” he told the court.
Convicted APLA cadre denies knowing about Highgate attack
He said if he was involved in the 1993 attack, he would have applied for amnesty.
Police statements read in court alleged he told police about his involvement in the massacre and that APLA was involved but he disputed this, saying he did not know why police said he told them those things.
From 1998 to 1999, he appeared on numerous occasions before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in relation to the Highgate Hotel attack as well as other incidents which took place in East London.
He testified that in 1994 he was arrested for an incident that transpired at the Highgate Hotel.
On Monday, former APLA director of operations Letlapa Mphahlele testified that APLA was not involved in the 1993 attack.
Earlier on Wednesday, another witness, who also cannot be named, testified that he was at the men’s bar on the night in question and left before the attack and went home.
His brother, who he left at the hotel, called and told him there had been an attack.
He said his brother, who was a police officer, told him that during the shooting he hid in a bathroom and the attacker came in and tried to shoot him.
He said his brother told him the gunman wore camouflage.
The inquest continues on Thursday.
