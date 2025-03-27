News

EFF's Adriaan Snyman accuses Durban swimming coach of racism

By Mfundo Mkhize - 27 March 2025
EFF leader Julius Malema's bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, left, at the magistrate's court in Durban, where he has opened a racism-related case against a swimming instructor.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

EFF leader Julius Malema's bodyguard Adriaan Snyman has opened a racism-related case against a swimming instructor in Durban, asking for the case to be heard by the South African Human Rights Commission and the equality court.

A complaint form seen by TimesLIVE lists the potential counts as contravention of the Cybercrimes Act, crimen injuria, intimidation and attempting to incite racial tensions.

Snyman was supported by EFF provincial chair Mongezi Twala, who brought a small group of party supporters who picketed outside the magistrate's court.

“In this regard he is not representing our commander-in-chief as a bodyguard. He is rather an active member of our party,” said Twala.

The swimming coach is accused of making racist remarks about African swimmers, Twala said, adding: “We cannot live in a just and democratic society when we have a certain race discriminating against another. To us, as the EFF, this is something which we have to fight head-on.” 

The EFF delegation also alleges there is favouritism in selecting swimmers to represent the province.

“There are so many accusations, including manipulation of the system. Athletes who are not deserving get picked,” said Twala.

KZN EFF chairperson Mongezi Twala at the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
EFF supporters picketing outside the Durban magistrate's court in solidarity with member Adrian Snyman, who has laid race-related charges against a swimming instructor.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

