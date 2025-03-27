A 29-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) magistrate’s court on Thursday after being arrested in connection with a huge drug haul worth R51m.
The suspect was intercepted earlier this week in a joint operation by Maletswai detectives, K9, Crime Intelligence and Local Criminal Record Centre members, as well as Komani Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation members.
“It is alleged that the joint team received intelligence-driven information regarding a truck en route from Johannesburg to Aliwal North, loaded with bags of drugs,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
“A disruptive operation was conducted to intercept the truck, which was spotted and stopped near the [Maletswai] CBD.
“The police found the suspect inside the truck and requested a search.”
During the search, the joint team recovered bags of crystal meth found at the back of the truck.
The suspect was arrested.
“A consignment of drugs weighing 314.45kg, with an estimated street value of R51m was seized, along with the truck, for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.
Provincial Hawks head Major-General Obed Ngwenya commended the multidisciplinary team for their “sterling work” in apprehending the suspect, who faces charges of dealing in drugs and possession of crystal meth.
Community safety and transport MEC Xolile Nqatha also lauded the law enforcement agencies.
“The arrest of the 35-year-old man serves as proof that our crime-fighting strategies are beginning to produce positive results,” he said.
“We commend the [Maletswai] police for apprehending this suspect.
“In our province, we have reached a point where criminals must understand that if they commit a crime, they will be arrested, and police will defend themselves if attacked by criminals.”
Daily Dispatch
Suspect arrested for R51m drug haul
Image: SAPS
A 29-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) magistrate’s court on Thursday after being arrested in connection with a huge drug haul worth R51m.
The suspect was intercepted earlier this week in a joint operation by Maletswai detectives, K9, Crime Intelligence and Local Criminal Record Centre members, as well as Komani Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation members.
“It is alleged that the joint team received intelligence-driven information regarding a truck en route from Johannesburg to Aliwal North, loaded with bags of drugs,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
“A disruptive operation was conducted to intercept the truck, which was spotted and stopped near the [Maletswai] CBD.
“The police found the suspect inside the truck and requested a search.”
During the search, the joint team recovered bags of crystal meth found at the back of the truck.
The suspect was arrested.
“A consignment of drugs weighing 314.45kg, with an estimated street value of R51m was seized, along with the truck, for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.
Provincial Hawks head Major-General Obed Ngwenya commended the multidisciplinary team for their “sterling work” in apprehending the suspect, who faces charges of dealing in drugs and possession of crystal meth.
Community safety and transport MEC Xolile Nqatha also lauded the law enforcement agencies.
“The arrest of the 35-year-old man serves as proof that our crime-fighting strategies are beginning to produce positive results,” he said.
“We commend the [Maletswai] police for apprehending this suspect.
“In our province, we have reached a point where criminals must understand that if they commit a crime, they will be arrested, and police will defend themselves if attacked by criminals.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos