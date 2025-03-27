News

WATCH LIVE | Lourentia Lombaard back in the dock in Joshlin Smith case

By TIMESLIVE - 27 March 2025

The cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard, the key state witness in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Thursday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

Raquel “Kelly” Smith’s legal representative on Wednesday challenged Lombaard's testimony that she had “sold” her daughter Joshlin to a sangoma for money.

Lombaard, who is Smith's neighbour was initially a co-accused but turned state witness to testify against Smith in the trafficking and kidnapping trial. 

