Amatola Water acting head accused of intimidation

Union leader opens case after allegedly summoned to meeting attended by taxi boss

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 28 March 2025

Amatola Water acting CEO Lindokuhle Nzoyi has been accused of intimidating union members at the institution and roping in prominent taxi boss Simphiwe “Gabs” Mtshala, whom union leaders claim has waded into labour disputes at the embattled water board...

