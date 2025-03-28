The RAF declared a dispute in terms of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act to resolve the matter through a facilitation process between the parties rather than judicial proceedings.
“Sars agreed to the facilitation process. However, they insisted on making the RAF levy deductions in terms of the supposed settlement agreement.”
The RAF said it advised Sars that if they did not suspend the deductions while the facilitation process was ongoing, it would have no other option but to institute legal proceedings to interdict the deductions.
Sars did not respond and issued a certificate indicating it would start making the deductions in February.
The RAF applied for an urgent interdict, which was heard on February 24. The court stood the matter down to afford the parties an opportunity to resolve it outside judicial proceedings.
“In the middle of these proceedings, Sars went ahead and deducted an amount of R1,2bn from the RAF levies,” the RAF said.
In her judgment, judge Ronel Tolmay said Sars was duty-bound to inform the RAF and facilitators it had started making deductions against the RAF levies. Sars should have notified the RAF of the deductions well in advance, seeing that they would have potential financial consequences for the fund, she said.
She added that the intended deductions of R1.2bn for the next four months could lead to the collapse of the RAF, while Sars would not suffer any irreparable harm if the deductions were not made.
TimesLIVE
High court rules in favour of Road Accident Fund in its dispute with Sars
Journalist
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) says it is pleased with the interim interdict granted by the Pretoria high court on Wednesday against the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The court interdicted and prohibited Sars from deducting R5.1bn the revenue collector allegedly owes Eskom, or any part of it, from the fund.
“The dispute between the RAF and Sars is about RAF levy diesel refunds due to Eskom by Sars, in terms of a settlement agreement reached between Eskom and Sars in October 2024,” the fund said in a statement.
It said it was of the view that the R5.1bn or any part that Sars intended to pay to Eskom could not be deducted from the RAF levies collected by Sars on its behalf. The only deductions allowed from the levies were those stipulated by section 5(2) of the RAF Act, read together with the Customs and Excise Act.
In November last year, Sars had requested a meeting with the RAF without providing an agenda for the meeting, it said.
“In this meeting the RAF was notified that Sars would be deducting R5.1bn in two tranches to satisfy a settlement agreement with a taxpayer. At this point, the RAF was not informed who the taxpayer was and was not furnished with the details of the 'settlement agreement'.”
Mom of four in fight for R2.4m RAF payout
The RAF declared a dispute in terms of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act to resolve the matter through a facilitation process between the parties rather than judicial proceedings.
“Sars agreed to the facilitation process. However, they insisted on making the RAF levy deductions in terms of the supposed settlement agreement.”
The RAF said it advised Sars that if they did not suspend the deductions while the facilitation process was ongoing, it would have no other option but to institute legal proceedings to interdict the deductions.
Sars did not respond and issued a certificate indicating it would start making the deductions in February.
The RAF applied for an urgent interdict, which was heard on February 24. The court stood the matter down to afford the parties an opportunity to resolve it outside judicial proceedings.
“In the middle of these proceedings, Sars went ahead and deducted an amount of R1,2bn from the RAF levies,” the RAF said.
In her judgment, judge Ronel Tolmay said Sars was duty-bound to inform the RAF and facilitators it had started making deductions against the RAF levies. Sars should have notified the RAF of the deductions well in advance, seeing that they would have potential financial consequences for the fund, she said.
She added that the intended deductions of R1.2bn for the next four months could lead to the collapse of the RAF, while Sars would not suffer any irreparable harm if the deductions were not made.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos