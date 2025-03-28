Jubilation as court grants Kwinana R2,000 bail

Former South African Airways board member Yakhe Kwinana supporters sang in celebration following the decision by the East London magistrate court to grant her R2,000 bail on Friday.
Kwinana,61, spent 12 days in custody since her March 17 arrest in her Centurion home outside Pretoria.
She is faced with charges of extortion and malicious damage to property.
The state had opposed her bail as it deemed Kwinana a flight risk despite her passport being in the possession of the state
This is due to Kwinana’s pending case of failure to disclose business interest with an auditing company during her time at SAA.
She is out on R20,000 bail.
Magistrate Luthando Screetch on Friday said it was in the best interest of anyone involved as there were no suspicion she will intimidate the witnesses and her being not a flight risk as she has handed over her passport.
Kwinana has been accused of demolishing homes on her family’s illegally occupied farm, known as "Rockville" eBhongweni, near the King Phalo Airport.
During earlier proceedings , Kwinana interjected, calling the state's plan to summon more witnesses an "abuse of power" meant to delay her case.
She told the media that she intends to take legal action against the state once the current matter was concluded.
Daily Dispatch
