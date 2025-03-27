After three gruelling days, the Gqeberha teacher who was kidnapped at an Algoa Park school on Monday morning, was finally released on Wednesday night.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba confirmed that the 45-year-old woman was released on Wednesday night, but declined to share more information as the investigation into her abduction was still ongoing.
“Due to sufficient pressure exerted by the multidisciplinary team, including the task team of the Hawks, we can confirm that the victim was safely reunited with her family on [Wednesday] night,” Fumba said.
He urged anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to come forward.
It is unclear if the woman, who was not named by the police, sustained any injuries, or if a ransom was indeed paid to secure her release.
The incident took place at the Happydale Special School in Hoets Crescent as the teacher arrived at the school premises at 7am.
Within a minute of her arrival, a white Toyota Corolla stopped behind her, three men jumped out, and one of them grabbed her, picked her up and carried her to their car where she was forced into the back seat.
Two of the men appeared to be armed with handguns and accosted other staff members in the schoolyard before jumping back in their car and fleeing the scene.
The Hawks said earlier on Wednesday that a ransom demand had been made, but declined to mention the amount.
The Herald
Kidnapped teacher reunited with family
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
After three gruelling days, the Gqeberha teacher who was kidnapped at an Algoa Park school on Monday morning, was finally released on Wednesday night.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba confirmed that the 45-year-old woman was released on Wednesday night, but declined to share more information as the investigation into her abduction was still ongoing.
“Due to sufficient pressure exerted by the multidisciplinary team, including the task team of the Hawks, we can confirm that the victim was safely reunited with her family on [Wednesday] night,” Fumba said.
He urged anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to come forward.
It is unclear if the woman, who was not named by the police, sustained any injuries, or if a ransom was indeed paid to secure her release.
The incident took place at the Happydale Special School in Hoets Crescent as the teacher arrived at the school premises at 7am.
Within a minute of her arrival, a white Toyota Corolla stopped behind her, three men jumped out, and one of them grabbed her, picked her up and carried her to their car where she was forced into the back seat.
Two of the men appeared to be armed with handguns and accosted other staff members in the schoolyard before jumping back in their car and fleeing the scene.
The Hawks said earlier on Wednesday that a ransom demand had been made, but declined to mention the amount.
The Herald
Search continues for kidnapped Gqeberha teacher
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos