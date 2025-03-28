Tenders awarded to Sodi included the R255m asbestos tender in the Free State in 2014. Sodi was charged with corruption together with former Free State premier Ace Magashule, former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and former human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi, in relation to a government contract for the audit and assessment of asbestos housing units in the Free State.
Magalies Water dismisses 'malicious' claims of awarding tender to Sodi
Magalies Water has dismissed claims that the tender for the Klipvoor bulk water supply scheme project has been awarded to controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.
“The content is not only malicious and premature but seeks to cast doubt about the entity's credibility to undertake ethical and legally sound decisions on matters related to supply chain management processes,” spokesperson David Magae said.
The project will supply potable water to communities in North West and Limpopo.
Magae said only two of seven work packages were in construction stage and the appointed companies had no links to Sodi.
“The project implementation processes for the other work packages are still at early stages as Magalies Water is engaging national government departments on a number of key issues, including funding modalities, technical project scoping and envisaged costs associated with the project.”
Sodi, a well-connected entrepreneur, has been awarded multimillion-rand tenders. His business dealings have been surrounded by controversy, with allegations of him giving kickbacks to government officials who preside over the tenders.
