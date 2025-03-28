News

SIU orders OR Tambo to act against employees accused of improper conduct

Appointment of contractors and payments to service providers among issues under investigation

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 28 March 2025

The Special Investigating Unit has instructed OR Tambo district municipal bosses to institute disciplinary action against 12 employees implicated in allegations of impropriety...

