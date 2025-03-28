News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 28 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The cross-examination of SAPS officer, Capt Wesley Lombard, in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Friday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

