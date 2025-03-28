News

WATCH | Sighting of rare shark off Rio beach boosts biodiversity hopes

By Reuters - 28 March 2025

The sighting of a shortfin mako shark, a rare and endangered species, in the waters off Rio de Janeiro's iconic Ipanema Beach has boosted experts' hopes for marine biodiversity preservation in Brazil.

