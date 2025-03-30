News

Police seize R170,000 worth of drugs in Komani

By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 30 March 2025
Drugs seized in Komani
Image: Supplied

Nine suspects  were arrested in Komani and Ezibeleni on Friday after they were caught in possession of drugs worth R170,000 in their homes.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 51, were arrested in an intelligence driven operation that searched four homes at Ezibeleni and five at Komani.

This was part of SAPS's Operation Shanela conducted by the  Komani Crime Intelligence (CI), Queenstown Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) and Queenstown Flying Squad.

Provincial police spokesperson  Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said "during the search, a large quantity of boss mandrax and tik with a collective street value of R170 000 were seized in the respective homesteads."

Five suspects  are set to appear before Komani Magistrate’s Court and four before Ezibeleni Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

District Commissioner Major General Rudolph Adolph  gave the team a thumbs up for the  job in an effort to create a drug free society.

