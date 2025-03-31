BCM bosses flayed over ‘money pool’ report
Under fierce grilling by MPs, council chiefs scramble to explain why they shelved damning report on stalled Mdantsane project
A controversial 11th-hour decision by Buffalo City Metro council bosses to withdraw from the council agenda and shelve a damning forensic probe report on the stalled multimillion-rand Mdantsane swimming pool project has come back to haunt them...
