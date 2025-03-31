LISTEN | 'We will pay the price': Defiant ANC rejects US and Afrikaner lobby pressure

Her remarks follow Trump’s warning of a US investigation into alleged “terrible things happening” in South Africa. Trump cited concerns over land “confiscation” and the legal challenge against Israel at the ICJ, echoing claims made by Afrikaner lobby groups AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement. These organisations have reportedly urged international players to impose sanctions on senior ANC officials over what they describe as harmful land reform policies.
The ANC has vowed to stand firm against international pressure, including threats by US President Donald Trump, reactions to lobbying efforts by Afrikaner organisations over its land reform policies and South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Speaking to journalists on Sunday with other ANC national executive committee members including Ronald Lamola, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Supra Mahumapelo, head of the party's international relations subcommittee Nomvula Mokonyane said the ANC would not be intimidated and was prepared to defend its principles.
“Our positions are informed by the principles and South Africa has to show to the world we are ready for any eventuality because we must also protect who we are, what we seek to do and what we stand for as a country,” Mokonyane, the party's first deputy secretary-general, said.
Listen to Mokonyane:
Her remarks follow Trump’s warning of a US investigation into alleged “terrible things happening” in South Africa. Trump cited concerns over land “confiscation” and the legal challenge against Israel at the ICJ, echoing claims made by Afrikaner lobby groups AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement. These organisations have reportedly urged international players to impose sanctions on senior ANC officials over what they describe as harmful land reform policies.
Mokonyane said the party must deal with such pressures, likening them to historical struggles faced by liberation movements worldwide.
“Throughout our struggle leaders and members of the movement had to sacrifice. Even in this period we will continue to pay the price for standing for justice, humanity, equality and respect for the rule of law,” she said.
Referring to past US actions against political movements, she added: “It was only a few years ago that Madiba [Nelson Mandela] was removed from the list of terrorists. The struggle continues.”
Mokonyane also pointed to international precedents, mentioning Cuba’s resilience despite decades of economic blockades as an example of how nations can withstand external pressure. The ANC remains undeterred, she said.
“So even for us in the ANC, we hear there is that strong lobby, we will continue to speak for ourselves, represent ourselves,” she said, signalling the party is bracing for any diplomatic fallout from its policy positions.
