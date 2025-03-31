News

Minister and premier intervene to resolve strike at Amatola Water

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 31 March 2025
Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina. File photo.
Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

In a desperate bid to end an unprotected strike at the Amatola Water Board, the government has launched a high-level intervention, pulling out all the stops to restore water services to affected residents.

In a joint statement on Monday, water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said an emergency meeting with stakeholders was convened on Sunday.

Majodina and Mabuyane were determined to restore water services.

“Employees are urged to return to their work stations immediately,” they said in the statement.

 “Water services are legally designated as essential, and the public cannot be held at ransom.

“All matters of concern will be addressed through legal and recognised platforms.”

According to the statement, a dedicated technical team will meet daily to monitor progress and ensure stability, while the SA Police Service will enforce the court interdict granted on March 27.

“No unlawful conduct will be tolerated and all reported cases, including intimidation, interference with operations and threats, will be thoroughly investigated,” it said.

A short-term mediation process will be explored to address workplace concerns, while the Amatola Water Board has been instructed to investigate all allegations through due process.

Majodina and Mabuyane reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring access to clean water, describing it as a basic human right. 

Majodina will monitor developments over the next two weeks.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Image: FILE

Mabuyane stressed that water service delivery must remain agile, reliable and free from disruption.

 “The department of water and sanitation, provincial government and municipal partners are united in their commitment to protecting the integrity of water services,” the statement said.

In response, South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) regional secretary in Amathole, Luthando Juju said: “We have a meeting scheduled for 7pm [on Monday] with the co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC [Xolile Nqatha], as mandated by the premier.

“However, we have not received any communication from the minister, and there is no agreement in place as yet. 

“Perhaps after this evening’s meeting we may have a breakthrough.”

Juju attributed the workers’ action to the failure of the acting CEO Lindokuhle Nzoyi to resolve grievances, which led to the declaration of a dispute. 

“In retaliation, the acting CEO has suspended all 10 of our shop stewards, provoking workers to down tools.” 

Last week, Nzoyi vehemently denied allegations levelled against her.

Daily Dispatch

Amatola Water acting head accused of intimidation

Amatola Water acting CEO Lindokuhle Nzoyi has been accused of intimidating union members at the institution and roping in prominent taxi boss ...
News
3 days ago

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

King Charles taken to hospital after cancer treatment side effects | Reuters
Thabo Mbeki delivers the Aziz Pahad Inaugural Lecture