Minister and premier intervene to resolve strike at Amatola Water
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
In a desperate bid to end an unprotected strike at the Amatola Water Board, the government has launched a high-level intervention, pulling out all the stops to restore water services to affected residents.
In a joint statement on Monday, water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said an emergency meeting with stakeholders was convened on Sunday.
Majodina and Mabuyane were determined to restore water services.
“Employees are urged to return to their work stations immediately,” they said in the statement.
“Water services are legally designated as essential, and the public cannot be held at ransom.
“All matters of concern will be addressed through legal and recognised platforms.”
According to the statement, a dedicated technical team will meet daily to monitor progress and ensure stability, while the SA Police Service will enforce the court interdict granted on March 27.
“No unlawful conduct will be tolerated and all reported cases, including intimidation, interference with operations and threats, will be thoroughly investigated,” it said.
A short-term mediation process will be explored to address workplace concerns, while the Amatola Water Board has been instructed to investigate all allegations through due process.
Majodina and Mabuyane reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring access to clean water, describing it as a basic human right.
Majodina will monitor developments over the next two weeks.
Image: FILE
Mabuyane stressed that water service delivery must remain agile, reliable and free from disruption.
“The department of water and sanitation, provincial government and municipal partners are united in their commitment to protecting the integrity of water services,” the statement said.
In response, South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) regional secretary in Amathole, Luthando Juju said: “We have a meeting scheduled for 7pm [on Monday] with the co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC [Xolile Nqatha], as mandated by the premier.
“However, we have not received any communication from the minister, and there is no agreement in place as yet.
“Perhaps after this evening’s meeting we may have a breakthrough.”
Juju attributed the workers’ action to the failure of the acting CEO Lindokuhle Nzoyi to resolve grievances, which led to the declaration of a dispute.
“In retaliation, the acting CEO has suspended all 10 of our shop stewards, provoking workers to down tools.”
Last week, Nzoyi vehemently denied allegations levelled against her.
Daily Dispatch
Amatola Water acting head accused of intimidation
