More has to be done to rid schools of sexual predators, minister says

Education minister Siviwe Gwarube said she and justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi intend changing the law to ensure every person who comes into contact with children in schools is vetted against the National Sexual Offenders’ Register.
Speaking at the annual Uyinene Mrwetyana memorial lecture at Kingswood College in Makhanda on Monday, Gwarube said more had to be done to rid schools of sexual predators.
Referring to the horrific recent rape of a seven-year-old girl at a Matatiele school, she said schools should be places of safety and learning.
“They should be places where parents send their children to get an education and not be raped by adults who are meant to protect them.”
Gwarube said what had happened to Mrwetyana in 2019 had been a call to action and a moment to reflect on the unacceptably high levels of violence against women and children in SA.
Mrwetyana, who was from East London, was raped and murdered at a post office in Cape Town by post office worker Luyanda Botha in August 2019.
The former Kingswood College pupil and talented saxophonist was attending the University of Cape Town at the time.
The horrific incident galvanised the country into action under the banner #AmINext.
Gwarube said the government had failed Mrwetyana as it had failed “countless women and young children on a daily basis”.
Elected leaders needed to be more responsive to addressing the scourge of GBV.
“We cannot simply be angry. We must let that anger fuel us into action.
“As elected leaders, we must relentlessly pursue creating safe places for all our children. We must do so using the law and the policies that we adopt.”
But she said the war against GBV could not be won by government intervention alone.
“It has to be a whole society approach.”
She said the conversation had been directed at women for too long.
“How do you keep yourself safe? How do you prevent yourself from being raped and killed?
“It is almost as though women are the perpetrators of violence. They are not.
“It is the boys and men that you raise and live with every single day who are the perpetrators.”
She urged all boys, young men and women to “change the culture of violence” so that women could feel safe.
“We need to be the change we want to see. Call out problematic behaviour.
“Young men can lead the charge. Call out your friends, dads and other men.
“And say, no, we are not going to be the monsters that women must always run from.”
She urged young women not to allow dangers to “dim their brilliance”.
“Take up space. Walk into rooms as though you belong there. Because you do.
“Speak up. Demand better. Don’t be shackled by fear but in memory of Uyinene make sure you make a difference.
“We will not let her name be forgotten. We will not let her story be in vain.”
Mrwetyana’s mother, Noma, who also heads up the foundation named after her daughter, questioned where women would be safe from violence.
“If the post office is not safe, if schools are not safe, if the home is not safe ... where can we keep our girl children.
“We are not OK as women of the country, we are not OK as mothers of this country.”
The lecture was attended by Kingswood College pupils and teachers, local educational and other leaders as well as members of the Mrwetyana family.
The Kingswood woodwind section of the band, of which Mrwetyana was once an enthusiastic member, played in her honour.
Her little sisters, L’amour and Hlonela, wearing their St Stithians uniforms, played the poignant song, You raise me up, on violin.
