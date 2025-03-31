The news of the alleged molestation of seven-year-old child CweCwe has sent shockwaves across the country. Many have taken to social media to express their outrage, sadness and support for the little girl and her family.
#JusticeforCweCwe has been trending, with thousands of people demanding justice and calling for an end to child abuse.
Kwela Tebza's Tebogo Lerole, through his Act Now Foundation, is set to lead a shutdown in Matatiele on April 5 to protest against the violence, rape, and abuse of women and children alongside The National Men’s Forums of SA, EC Men’s Movement, Men’s Sector, and Songe SocialChange.
A petition will be handed to police calling for the immediate removal of Matatiele station commander Col Sithonga for “failing to to fight against such crimes” in the community.
“The recent rapes of seven-year-old CweCwe and [another young child] Alu has highlighted an urgent need for action. The community can no longer tolerate inaction while children and women continue to suffer,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“Let us save the children. Let us do whatever we can to protect their fight to rise above pain and suffering. Every act counts. Every life matters.”
Tebogo Lerole’s Act Now Foundation joins forces with community to demand #JusticeforCweCwe
Journalist
Image: Supplied
The news of the alleged molestation of seven-year-old child CweCwe has sent shockwaves across the country. Many have taken to social media to express their outrage, sadness and support for the little girl and her family.
#JusticeforCweCwe has been trending, with thousands of people demanding justice and calling for an end to child abuse.
Kwela Tebza's Tebogo Lerole, through his Act Now Foundation, is set to lead a shutdown in Matatiele on April 5 to protest against the violence, rape, and abuse of women and children alongside The National Men’s Forums of SA, EC Men’s Movement, Men’s Sector, and Songe SocialChange.
A petition will be handed to police calling for the immediate removal of Matatiele station commander Col Sithonga for “failing to to fight against such crimes” in the community.
“The recent rapes of seven-year-old CweCwe and [another young child] Alu has highlighted an urgent need for action. The community can no longer tolerate inaction while children and women continue to suffer,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“Let us save the children. Let us do whatever we can to protect their fight to rise above pain and suffering. Every act counts. Every life matters.”
Image: Supplied
Somizi Mhlongo took to his TikTok, saying he was moved by the story and was willing to do anything in his power to make sure justice is served.
“My heart broke. There's no I'm in or out, it is we are all in. I'm here to say justice for CweCwe. There's no amount of hugs and messages that will fix what has been broken in an innocent child, and justice has to be served, if it means I am one of the people that will be outside the court to make sure the perpetrator faces the wrath of the law.
“I am willing to pay anything and everything I have to make sure they get the best lawyers and justice is served. I want to help and I'm willing to help. We are going in, we are not backing down. We are stronger together.”
Social media sensation Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi said many people had to contribute to the conversation for change to happen.
“We’re all waking up to the power of community and the strength of our united voices. It’s happening slowly. But it’s happening nevertheless. Things are going to change. Soon. And all of us will bring about that change.”
Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle shared a video on her timeline to weigh in on the matter.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos