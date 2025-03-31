News

WATCH | Malaysian cannon firing tradition heralds start of Eid al-Fitr

By Mandy Leong and Hasnoor Hussain - 31 March 2025
Villagers hold torches to light steel cannons as part of a tradition to welcome Eid al-Fitr on the eve of the celebration in Kuala Kangsar, Malaysia on March 30 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

As Malaysian Muslims began celebrating Eid al-Fitr after a month of fasting, the sound of cannons echoed through the rice fields of a northern village in a decades-long tradition heralding the start of the festivities.

Residents of Kampung Talang, 250km north of the capital Kuala Lumpur, began firing the cannons, known as “meriam talang” in the Malay language, in 1937.

“For us, Eid doesn’t feel complete without the sound of the cannon. Without it, the village feels empty,” said Amar Ehzan, a 37-year-old villager.

Amar told Reuters the tradition started because the cannons helped scare off wild animals in the surrounding forest and ensure villagers' safety while they celebrated Eid.

Once made from soil and bamboo, the cannons are built from steel, Amar said, adding the villagers use up to two metric tons of cobalt to fire more than 80 cannons every year.

“All the younger generation in the village agree and work together to uphold the cannon tradition,” Amar said.

“It's a rare event so the excitement to fire the cannon is there.”

Reuters

