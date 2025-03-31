WSU Shaping the future through high-precision technologies

The Walter Sisulu University (WSU) continues to shine as it celebrates becoming a key Node in South Africa’s national NanoMicro Manufacturing Facility (NMMF).

WSU’s role as a Node means it is now part of a national network of institutions working together to advance nanotechnology and micro-manufacturing in SA.

To mark this milestone, a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between WSU and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) through the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was signed in February.

As a Node, WSU will focus on developing small-scale, high-precision technologies that can be applied in the health, energy, environment and manufacturing sectors.

This includes conducting applied research, training postgraduate students, supporting small and medium enterprises (SMMEs), and ensuring that scientific innovation leads to tangible benefits for society.

Executive dean of FNS Professor Albert Modi said recently that the Faculty of Natural Sciences had taken a conscientious decision to implement the new strategic goals of the university effectively.

“Our recognition as one the six NNMF nodes came as a result a merit-based nomination and selection among universities with a potential to respond to innovation requirements of the Centre for Science, Innovation and Research (CSIR), an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation in South Africa.

“While we are conscious of the well-known global imperatives, our focus is to also play a significant role in assisting the SA government to respond to the challenges and bottlenecks which derail industrialisation and employment in the Eastern Cape.

“The research node will enhance our efforts to engage at local, national and international levels with the future employers, mainly the government and industry, in collaboration with the top institutions and research institutes.

“We will be able to collaboratively train graduates that match the needs of our society in an era when South Africa and the world are looking to reprioritise university qualifications towards science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM),” Modi said.

Node director and specialist in nano materials science and technology, Dr Batsirai Magunje said becoming a Node in the national NMMF was a major milestone for WSU, the Faculty of Natural Sciences (FNS) and to him as a researcher.

“For the department it means access to cutting-edge infrastructure, greater research funding opportunities and stronger industry linkages.

“Personally, it is both an honour and a responsibility — to help shape the future of technological development through collaborative, solution-driven research,” Magunje said.

At the core of WSU’s work as a Node is the development of nano-based electronic inks — advanced materials that form the foundation for printed electronics and sensor technologies.

This core focus extends into related areas such as flexible device fabrication, environmental and biomedical sensor development, and nanoparticle synthesis.

These areas build on WSU’s growing strengths in materials science, applied physics and electronics, supported by a team of researchers with specialised expertise in nanotechnology.

“Through this initiative, WSU will benefit from both shared access to advanced research infrastructure across the NMMF network and direct support from the grant to acquire its own specialised equipment.

“This includes tools for nano-material synthesis, device prototyping and precision testing. The combination of locally hosted and nationally shared resources will significantly enhance our capacity to conduct cutting-edge research, attract top-tier students and collaborators, and accelerate the development of practical, high-impact technologies,” he said.

Magunje said being part of the NMMF opened the door for robust collaborations with other universities, research institutions, government agencies and industry partners.

It facilitates knowledge exchange, joint research projects, and technology transfer opportunities.

Importantly, it allows the institution to contribute to and benefit from a national ecosystem of innovation, where collective expertise drives forward the development of advanced technologies.

“Our research is focused on developing technologies with real-world impact. A key example is the development of sensors for medical monitoring — such as those being integrated into an AI-driven amputee monitoring system currently being developed in partnership between WSU and an industry collaborator.

“These sensors aim to enhance patient care, mobility and rehabilitation outcomes. In addition to health care, we are also exploring applications in environmental monitoring and energy-efficient materials to support sustainable technologies.

“By working closely with industry partners and small businesses, we aim to transform our research outputs into scalable, market-ready products that address societal needs and contribute to economic development.”

WSU is committed to sustaining the Node beyond the initial funding cycle.

“Our plan includes securing additional grants, building industry partnerships, and commercialising research outputs,” Magunje said.

“We also aim to develop a skilled pipeline of researchers and innovators through postgraduate training.

“Success will be measured by the quality of scientific outputs, number of industry collaborations, technology transfer achievements, and the extent to which our innovations address societal challenges and contribute to the economy.

“This initiative represents a broader shift in how WSU sees its role in society — not only as an academic institution but as a catalyst for innovation and economic development.

“The NMMF Node is more than a research platform; it’s a launch pad for future-focused solutions, human capital development, and inclusive growth. We’re excited to contribute meaningfully to SA’s technological advancement and to empower the next generation of innovators.”