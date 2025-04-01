About 300 protesters who gathered at Gugu Dlamini Park in Durban added their voice to nationwide calls for #JusticeForCwecwe on Tuesday.
The protesters, mainly students, held placards and called for law enforcement to act after it was reported that a seven year old was allegedly sexually assaulted at her Eastern Cape school in October last year.
Sifiso Xulu said he learnt of the girl's ordeal on social media.
“I saw the video where Cwecwe's mum spoke about her agony. As parents and individuals we are touched by this incident. We have children and sisters of our own,” said Xulu.
He said the public outcry on social media resulted in gatherings nationwide.
“I can liken this to a disaster. People came out and it didn't have to be arranged.”
Durban protesters add their voice to the call for #JusticeforCwecwe
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
#JusticeforCweCwe: Petition surges to more than 670,000 signatures as support grows nationwide
Under a strong police presence, the group were expected to hand over a memorandum at the provincial education department's Truro House head office.
Dr Nomvula Shale, from Siphila Ngomusa, a community development organisation, said they were devastated to hear about the young girl's ordeal.
She brought her granddaughter Imange Shale, 10, who was also heard about the story on social media.
Imange said she had taken her protest to social media. “I feel sad and angry. My wish is for the person who did this to Cwecwe to be arrested."
