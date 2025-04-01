News

Enyobeni patron tells court how he jumped out of window to escape pepper spray

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 01 April 2025

A patron at the Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 young people died in 2022, has told the inquest into the deaths how he jumped out of a ground-floor window to avoid inhaling pepper spray inside the tavern...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Congo general condemns Ugandan military chief's threats | REUTERS
Zimbabwe president fires army chief ahead of planned protests | Reuters