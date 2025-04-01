IN PICS | #JusticeforCweCwe march starts across South Africa

A petition calling for justice for a seven-year-old girl known as CweCwe, who was allegedly raped at Bergville College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, has gained significant traction on social media.
The incident allegedly took place in October 2024 when CweCwe was waiting for transport to pick her up from the private school. The attack has since ignited national outrage, particularly after the victim’s mother gave a heartbreaking interview in which she revealed her anger at the school’s handling of the case.
Speaking on a podcast, the mother — a survivor of sexual violence herself — claimed the school failed to identify the perpetrator or assist in the investigation. She claimed that instead of offering support or pursuing justice, the school handed her a transfer letter despite no formal request for a transfer being made by the family.
