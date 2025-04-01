Land reform department launches Electronic Deeds Registration System

The department of land reform and rural development, through the office of the chief registrar of deeds, on Tuesday launched the Electronic Deeds Registration System (eDRS).

The department said this was a significant advancement of South Africa’s land registration system as well as the provisioning of deeds registration information to clients and the public.

It said the Electronic Deeds Registration Systems Act of 2019 provides for the chief registrar of deeds to develop, establish and maintain the electronic deeds registration system by using information and communications technologies for the preparation, lodgement, registration, execution and storing of deeds and documents.

“eDRS aims to ultimately replace the manual registration processes with digital streamlined systems that use technology to ensure improved security, reduce turnaround times and curb corruption.

“Additionally, this platform will allow practitioners to lodge deeds directly from anywhere in the country to the designated office for registration of properties,” the department said.