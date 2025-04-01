SAPS steps up investigation into alleged rape of 7-year-old girl in Matatiele

The SAPS is ramping up efforts to investigate the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl in Matatiele, with National Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola tasking the national office's family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit with overseeing the investigation.
This comes after national outrage sparked by the incident and the handling of the case.
The FCS unit, with 176 units around the country, specialises in investigating gender-based violence, sexual offences and crimes involving vulnerable groups such as women and children.
SAPS said Maj-Gen Mmantsheke Lekhele, head of the FCS unit, will meet the investigating team to ensure proper procedures are being followed and the integrity of evidence has been preserved.
The alleged incident occurred in October 2024 when the girl was waiting for transport outside her private school.
Speaking on a podcast, the girl's mother, who is also a survivor of sexual violence, accused the school of failing to identify the perpetrator or assist in the investigation.
Instead of supporting the family, the mother claims the school handed her a transfer letter without any formal request from the family for such an action.
The school, in the Alfred Nzo West education district, faced significant consequences for its actions.
Education MEC Fundile Gade announced on Friday the school had been deregistered due to the principal’s failure to co-operate with law enforcement.
The school was given 24 hours to respond to the department’s decision.
The case has ignited a wave of national outrage, with many South Africans expressing anger about the school’s response and the failure of authorities to act promptly.
The hashtag #JusticeForCweCwe quickly went viral on social media, rallying support for the girl and demanding justice.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube confirmed she had been in contact with provincial officials for two days, calling for accountability from those responsible for the assault and failures in the investigation.
The SAPS has assured the public the investigation is being taken seriously and efforts to ensure justice are ongoing.
Lekhele has committed to meeting key stakeholders, including the National Prosecuting Authority, to ensure the case is handled thoroughly and justice is served.
“The SAPS remains committed to putting perpetrators of crime behind bars. We will continue to work to bring criminals to book and ensure those responsible for crimes against women and children face the consequences of their actions.”
SAPS said a comprehensive report on the investigation will be released once the FCS team concludes their work.
The SAPS has also urged the public to exercise caution when reporting about the matter, calling for responsible and respectful social media coverage.
In addition to the investigation, the case has sparked nationwide protests. On Tuesday, South Africans came together under the hashtag #JusticeForCwecwe to demand justice for the young girl and that those responsible be held to account.
The peaceful protests united political parties, universities, civil society groups and other organisations in a collective stand against systemic failures in addressing gender-based violence and femicide.
SAPS steps up investigation into alleged rape of 7-year-old girl in Matatiele
