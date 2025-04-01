South Africa collected a net R1.855-trillion of tax in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, more than 6% higher than the previous year, preliminary figures showed on Tuesday.
Sars said collections were robust from the finance, community, wholesale and construction sectors.
There were also healthy gains from personal income tax, helped partly by withdrawals under the “two pot” pension reform, Sars said.
The reform implemented last year allowed fund members to make partial withdrawals from their pension funds before retirement to help those members in financial distress.
SA's tax take rises more than 6% to R1.855-trillion in 2024/25 fiscal year
Healthy gains from personal income tax, helped by 'two pot' withdrawals
Image: REUTERS
South Africa collected a net R1.855-trillion of tax in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, more than 6% higher than the previous year, preliminary figures showed on Tuesday.
Sars said collections were robust from the finance, community, wholesale and construction sectors.
There were also healthy gains from personal income tax, helped partly by withdrawals under the “two pot” pension reform, Sars said.
The reform implemented last year allowed fund members to make partial withdrawals from their pension funds before retirement to help those members in financial distress.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos