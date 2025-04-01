News

SA's tax take rises more than 6% to R1.855-trillion in 2024/25 fiscal year

Healthy gains from personal income tax, helped by 'two pot' withdrawals

By Reuters - 01 April 2025
Collections were robust from the finance, community, wholesale and construction sectors, said Sars. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

South Africa collected a net R1.855-trillion of tax in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, more than 6% higher than the previous year, preliminary figures showed on Tuesday.

Sars said collections were robust from the finance, community, wholesale and construction sectors.

There were also healthy gains from personal income tax, helped partly by withdrawals under the “two pot” pension reform, Sars said.

The reform implemented last year allowed fund members to make partial withdrawals from their pension funds before retirement to help those members in financial distress.

