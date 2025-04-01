News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 01 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The cross-examination of SAPS officer Capt Wesley Lombard in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues on Tuesday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

