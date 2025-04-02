News

Flashy BCM boss triggers Scopa lifestyle audits call

Parliament’s finance watchdog wants all the metro’s senior executives and mayoral committee members to be put under microscope

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 02 April 2025

The flashy clothing worn by a senior Buffalo City Metro administration official when Scopa officials visited the city last week has put the spotlight on the metro bosses’ lifestyles...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025
ANC NEC meeting resolutions and outcomes