Hundreds march to City Hall, demanding justice for young rape victim
Hundreds of young people from across East London took over bustling Oxford Street as they marched in solidarity with a seven-year-old girl who is alleged to have been raped while waiting for transport at her school in Matatiele...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.