News

Hundreds march to City Hall, demanding justice for young rape victim

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 02 April 2025

Hundreds of young people from across East London took over bustling Oxford Street as they marched in solidarity with  a seven-year-old girl who is alleged to have been raped while waiting for transport at her school in Matatiele...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025
ANC NEC meeting resolutions and outcomes