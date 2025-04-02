A newborn baby was found dead on an East London beach on Tuesday evening, police said.
The infant’s body was discovered by a 29-year-old man who had gone to the Esplanade, Eastern Beach, in Quigney, to collect seawater at about 5.45pm.
“The man found a plastic packet lying on the sand and, on opening it, discovered the body of a newborn female infant,” police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said.
“The infant still had its umbilical cord attached and a placenta was also found in the bag.”
The man contacted the police, who were dispatched to the scene.
Emergency medical services declared the baby dead.
An inquest docket has been opened.
Newborn baby found dead on East London beach
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
