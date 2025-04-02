Sulani and Sitho were accused of having played a major role in recruiting young women to join the church and stay at the JDI mission houses in Durban where witnesses said Omotoso sexually assaulted several of them and made untoward sexual comments about them.
All of them had maintained their innocence throughout the duration of the trial.
Schoeman said the cross examination of the accused was of poor quality and the state had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
After the not guilty ruling, the three knelt in the church and immediately began to pray, while supporters celebrated the outcome.
This is developing a story.
The Herald
JUST IN | Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking
Image: Eugene Coetzee
After almost eight years of court appearances, arguments and postponements, Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha High Court on Wednesday.
The 66-year-old was cleared of rape and human trafficking by Judge Irma Schoeman.
The leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) Church had faced a total of 63 charges alongside his co-accused and JDI members Lusanda Sulani, 35, and Zukiswa Sitho, 41.
Sulani and Sitho were accused of having played a major role in recruiting young women to join the church and stay at the JDI mission houses in Durban where witnesses said Omotoso sexually assaulted several of them and made untoward sexual comments about them.
All of them had maintained their innocence throughout the duration of the trial.
Schoeman said the cross examination of the accused was of poor quality and the state had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
After the not guilty ruling, the three knelt in the church and immediately began to pray, while supporters celebrated the outcome.
This is developing a story.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos