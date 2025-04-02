News

WATCH LIVE | Pastor Timothy Omotoso court case

By TimesLIVE - 02 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The Gqeberha high court is expected to hand down judgment in the rape and human trafficking case of Timothy Omotoso.

The trial has been dragging since 2018 in part due to applications filed by Omotoso's legal team to have the court declare a mistrial.

