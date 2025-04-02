Former Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify in a court challenge brought by his niece, princess Masindi Ramabulana.
Prince Toni Ramabulana's certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda was withdrawn in 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Vhavenda royal court battle
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
