WATCH LIVE | Vhavenda royal court battle

By TimesLIVE - 02 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Former Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify in a court challenge brought by his niece, princess Masindi Ramabulana. 

Prince Toni Ramabulana's certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda was withdrawn in 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal. 

