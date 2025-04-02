The nation has been left reeling after the alleged sexual molestation of seven-year-old Cwecwe.
As the hashtag #JusticeForCwecwe gains momentum on social media, celebrities are rallying behind the cause to demand justice for the young victim.
Wiseman Mncube took to his TikTok on Tuesday to add his voice to the growing chorus of condemnation. The actor urged men to speak up about the matter.
"What happened to her is very heartbreaking. When I watched the videos on TikTok about #JusticeForCwecwe, it showed me a lot of people talking about this are women. We as men are few. I feel this case needs all of us," he said.
"I have a child nearly the same age as Cwecwe. It breaks my heart to even think how I would feel if my child was to experience the same thing."
Watch the video below:
WATCH | Wiseman Mncube urges men to rally behind #JusticeForCwecwe
Journalist
Image: supplied
The nation has been left reeling after the alleged sexual molestation of seven-year-old Cwecwe.
As the hashtag #JusticeForCwecwe gains momentum on social media, celebrities are rallying behind the cause to demand justice for the young victim.
Wiseman Mncube took to his TikTok on Tuesday to add his voice to the growing chorus of condemnation. The actor urged men to speak up about the matter.
"What happened to her is very heartbreaking. When I watched the videos on TikTok about #JusticeForCwecwe, it showed me a lot of people talking about this are women. We as men are few. I feel this case needs all of us," he said.
"I have a child nearly the same age as Cwecwe. It breaks my heart to even think how I would feel if my child was to experience the same thing."
Watch the video below:
Other celebrities have taken to social media to express their outrage, sadness and support for the child and her family.
Kwela Tebza's Tebogo Lerole, through his Act Now Foundation together with KZN Khuzani Mpungose and other stars, are set to lead a shutdown in Matatiele on April 5 to protest against the violence, rape and abuse of women and children alongside The National Men’s Forums of SA, EC Men’s Movement, Men’s Sector and Songe SocialChange.
A petition will be handed to police calling for the immediate removal of Matatiele station commander Col Sithonga for “failing to to fight against such crimes” in the community.
Singer Buhlebendalo and actor Siv Ngesi were among the celebrities who took to the streets in Johannesburg on Tuesday to march.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos