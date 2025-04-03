Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya punts successes as he nears end of term

“It's been a fulfilling assignment to deposit success,” Lebeya said.
Outgoing head of the Hawks Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says more than 17,136 arrests were made after he took over the position in June 2018.
This saw more than 4,677 convictions of suspects during the period up to the last quarter of the financial year. More than 12,607 suspects appeared in court during the period.
“The record is commendable, looking at the personnel that we have,” said Lebeya, whose term of office will end on May 30.
Lebeya was speaking during a send-off ceremony attended by the unit's top brass at Durban Central Police Station on Thursday.
He said there were 31 arrests and 13 convictions on police killings which resulted in 10 life sentences handed down in different courts.
He said on May 9, a quarterly report will be presented while a legacy report is set to be presented on May 31.
