NMU director held in R2m Fort Hare fraud case
Simbongile Geqeza appears in court alongside UFH’s former investigations and vetting director and Mossel Bay businesswoman
Three people, including a senior Nelson Mandela University employee, appeared in the Dikeni magistrate’s court on Wednesday, after being nabbed by the Hawks for alleged fraud, theft and money laundering of more than R2m that took place at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) four years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.