NMU director held in R2m Fort Hare fraud case

Simbongile Geqeza appears in court alongside UFH’s former investigations and vetting director and Mossel Bay businesswoman

By ASANDA NINI - 03 April 2025

Three people, including a senior Nelson Mandela University employee, appeared in the Dikeni magistrate’s court on Wednesday, after being nabbed by the Hawks for alleged fraud, theft and money laundering of more than R2m that took place at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) four years ago...

